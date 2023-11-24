‘Pradarshani mat lagao’: Army officer's weeping mother made to pose with UP minister; video goes viral
A video of a BJP minister posing with the mother of a deceased Indian Army captain has gone viral, with netizens criticizing the politician for turning the woman's grief into a spectacle.
The mortal remains of Indian Army Captain Shubham Gupta, who lost his life during a terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri were brought to his residence in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Before Gupta's mortal remains could reach his home, Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and local MLA GS Dharmesh reached his house to meet his parents. They also tried to hand over the cheque of ₹50 lakh to the grieving mother of Captain Shubham Gupta in front of media persons. While the ministers were busy getting themselves photographed in front of the media, Gupta's mother kept saying that she did not need it and kept insisting not to drag her in this "pradarshini" (exhibition).
The incident also didn't sink well with the netizens who lashed out at the BJP politicians for their so-called “photo-shoot".
“This must be watched by every Indian so they know the nationalism of the BJP. This is the grieving mother of Late Captain Shubham Gupta who made the supreme sacrifice for India in Rajouri on Wednesday," said one user on X.
“His mother is in pain, crying, repeatedly saying that she wants to be left alone but UP BJP. Gov Minister just for the PR is dragging her in front of the camera to give her a cheque and come in lime light. What can be more sickening than this, a martyr's mother being used like an object of PR," wrote another user on X.
Some users even asked for the resignation of the BJP minister.
Five army personnel, including two captains, were killed in the operation against the terrorists in the Bajimaal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday. Two terrorists were knocked down by Indian Army personnel in the operation.
During the 36-hour-long gunfight, Indian Army lost its five soldiers including Captain M V Pranjal of Karnataka's Mangalore area, Captain Shubham Gupta of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Havaldar Abdul Majid of Ajote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Lance Naik Sanjay Bist Bishtof Uttarakhand's Halli Padli area and Paratrooper Sachin Laur of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.
