The mortal remains of Indian Army Captain Shubham Gupta, who lost his life during a terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri were brought to his residence in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Unable to comprehend the loss of her brave son, the mother of Captain Shubham Gupta broke down when she was made to pose with Uttar Pradesh minister Yogendra Upadhyay handing her a ₹50 lakh cheque. "Mere liye pradarshani mat lagao bhai (don't make an exhibition for me)" said Shubham Gupta's inconsolable mother in front of the camera. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet and has been shared by several ministers and political leaders. Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha criticised the BJP minister and accused him of doing “PR". Also Read: Indian Armed Forces exploring employment opportunities for transgender persons “The B in BJP should stand for Besharm and P for Publicity. Captain Shubham Gupta made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during an encounter in the Rajouri sector. His mother is grieving and eagerly awaiting her son's mortal remains. Amid her inconsolable sorrow, UP government’s BJP Minister Yogendra Upadhyay shamelessly persists in having a photograph taken for his PR - this, despite the mother's plea to refrain from turning her grief into a spectacle. Shame," wrote AAP MP on X, formerly Twitter.

Before Gupta's mortal remains could reach his home, Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and local MLA GS Dharmesh reached his house to meet his parents. They also tried to hand over the cheque of ₹50 lakh to the grieving mother of Captain Shubham Gupta in front of media persons. While the ministers were busy getting themselves photographed in front of the media, Gupta's mother kept saying that she did not need it and kept insisting not to drag her in this "pradarshini" (exhibition).

The incident also didn't sink well with the netizens who lashed out at the BJP politicians for their so-called “photo-shoot".

“This must be watched by every Indian so they know the nationalism of the BJP. This is the grieving mother of Late Captain Shubham Gupta who made the supreme sacrifice for India in Rajouri on Wednesday," said one user on X.