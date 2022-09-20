Pradhan launches SCALE app for skill development in leather industry1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Pradhan called upon young professionals in this industry to leverage technology, innovation, entrepreneurship to become job-creators
New Delhi: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan launched the SCALE (Skill Certification Assessment for Leather Employees) app which provides a one-stop solution for skilling, learning, assessment, and employment needs of the leather industry, during a visit to CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai.