New Delhi: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan launched the SCALE (Skill Certification Assessment for Leather Employees) app which provides a one-stop solution for skilling, learning, assessment, and employment needs of the leather industry, during a visit to CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Leather Skill Sector Council has developed an Android App SCALE to change the way skill development programmes are designed and delivered to trainees in leather industry.

The SCALE studio App developed by Leather SSC allows people from all age groups interested in leather craft to access online live streamed classes from the state-of-the-art studio at its office.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the leather industry plays a major role in generating large-scale employment in the country with over 44 lakh people currently working in this industry. He lauded the role of CSIR-CLRI for playing an important role in the development of this sector with a perfect blend of academics and skill development.

The minister also spoke about changes happening in the sector due to advent of digital technologies and environment friendly techniques, and said that this calls for a renewed impetus on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling and drive capacity building.

He said that NSDC and CSIR-CLRI will work together to address the skilling needs of this sector and suggested a national level capacity building programme be held at CSIR-CLRI for augmenting the capacities of professionals working in this industry.

He also said that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, NSDC, CLRI and Leather Sector Skill Council will collaborate to set up Common Facility and Skilling Centre across India, including Chennai.

Pradhan called upon young professionals in this industry to leverage technology, innovation, entrepreneurship to become job-creators. “They must handhold craftsmen to connect them to opportunities available in the digital space including e-commerce," he added.