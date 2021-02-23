Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (U): Govt sanctions construction of 56,368 houses

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (U): Govt sanctions construction of 56,368 houses1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 03:22 PM IST
- Durga Shanker Mishra asked the states and union territories to ensure 100% completion and delivery of PMAY-U houses to all its eligible beneficiaries
The ministry of housing and urban affairs on Monday approved construction of 56,368 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). The decision was taken at the 53rd Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting.
"Let's get into the mode of implementation and execution," said Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).
Govt starts probe to review continuation of anti-dumping duty on some steel items from China1 min read . 03:10 PM IST
HSBC curbs profit and payout ambitions, bets on Asia wealth3 min read . 03:04 PM IST
Mumbai: BMC joins 'pawri' trend, warns of action if Covid-19 protocols flouted1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Why a plane's engine exploded over Denver3 min read . 02:37 PM IST
He urged the states and union territories to ensure 100% completion and delivery of PMAY-U houses to all its eligible beneficiaries within the mission period.
A total of 11 states and UTs attended the Monitoring Committee meeting. The minister asked the states to use the online mechanism (MIS) for proper implementation and monitoring of the mission.
Mishra also reviewed the progress of Light House Projects (LHPs) and Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 January laid the foundation stones of Light House Projects.
Under this project the houses are being constructed at Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot, Agartala, Chennai and Indore.
The construction of PMAY-U houses are in various stages. As of now, more than 73 lakh houses have been grounded and nearly 43 Lakh have been completed, the ministry added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.