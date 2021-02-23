Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (U): Govt sanctions construction of 56,368 houses

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry of housing and urban affairs on Monday approved construction of 56,368 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). The decision was taken at the 53rd Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting.

He urged the states and union territories to ensure 100% completion and delivery of PMAY-U houses to all its eligible beneficiaries within the mission period.

A total of 11 states and UTs attended the Monitoring Committee meeting. The minister asked the states to use the online mechanism (MIS) for proper implementation and monitoring of the mission.

Mishra also reviewed the progress of Light House Projects (LHPs) and Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 January laid the foundation stones of Light House Projects.

Under this project the houses are being constructed at Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot, Agartala, Chennai and Indore.

The construction of PMAY-U houses are in various stages. As of now, more than 73 lakh houses have been grounded and nearly 43 Lakh have been completed, the ministry added.

