Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban has sanctioned 1.23 crore houses: Minister Puri

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) has sanctioned 1.23 crore houses and emerged as one of the largest housing schemes in the world, said Union minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri.
Addressing the felicitation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) Awards 2021, the minister said the number of houses sanctioned is almost nine times of the number achieved during 2004-2014. “64 lakh houses have already been completed and delivered. The balance is at various stage of completion."
Puri added that the function to award winners is a recognition of the efforts of the states/UTs. “It puts acknowledgement and my gratitude to the states/UTs on record for their unstinted cooperation."
“In June 2015, under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the flagship mission of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) launched earlier, laid the foundation for the most comprehensive, planned urbanization undertaken anywhere in the world," he said.
The minister said that the vision of PM Modi has led to intensive brainstorming and efforts to promote and mainstream indigenous as well as global innovative construction technologies. “The effort was to achieve objectives that of ensuring speed and quality of construction without compromising on critical climate concerns."
“In this background, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) organized Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) and Indian Housing Technology Mela (IHTM) in March 2019 and October 2021, respectively. The organization of Indian Housing Conclave in Rajkot this time is a continuation in this series," Puri said.
“In order to recognize the outstanding contribution by States, UTs and ULBs, MoHUA has introduced annual awards for excellence in implementation of PMAY(U). The winners for PMAY(U) Awards 2021 were felicitated by Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs during the event," said Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs in a press release.
