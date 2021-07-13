Central government has claimed that 31 states and union territories lifted 15.30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of free food grains till July 12 for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). This procurement is for the fourth round of the scheme, launched to ensure food security for poor and migrant families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PMGKAY was reintroduced for two months till June this year amid the second wave of novel coronavirus. However, in his address to the nation last month, PM Narendra Modi had extended the scheme for five months till Diwali.

As per Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, 31 states and union territories - Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal - have started lifting grains for the extended term of the free foodgrain programme. "...and 15.30 LMT food grains have been lifted up to July 12, 2021," the ministry said.

"Food Corporation of India (FCI) has already positioned adequate stocks in all states/UTs for successful implementation of PMGKAY-IV. At present, 583 LMT wheat and 298 LMT rice (total 881 LMT food grains) are available under central pool," it further added.

Under the third phase of PMGKAY, which ran from May to June this year, FCI had has supplied 78.26 LMT free food grains to all 36 states and union territories, the ministry informed.

"FCI is transporting food grains all across the country to ensure smooth supply to all states and UT governments. Since April 1, 2021, 4,005 food grain rakes have been loaded by FCI," stated the Food and Public Distribution Ministry.

