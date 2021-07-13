31 states, UTs lift 15.30 LMT under Phase IV of free foodgrain scheme

As per Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, 31 states and union territories - Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal - have started lifting grains for the extended term of the free foodgrain programme. "...and 15.30 LMT food grains have been lifted up to July 12, 2021," the ministry said.