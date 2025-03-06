New Delhi: From its launch in 2015 until February 2025, the Centre has disbursed ₹31.85 trillion of the ₹32.61 trillion allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), indicating demand for credit among micro and small businesses, two people aware of the matter told Mint.

The largest share of the disbursals went to Tamil Nadu ( ₹3.21 trillion), Uttar Pradesh ( ₹3.07 trillion), Karnataka ( ₹2.98 trillion), West Bengal ( ₹2.78 trillion), Bihar ( ₹2.77 trillion), and Maharashtra ( ₹2.69 trillion).

Launched on 8 April 2015, the PMMY provides collateral-free institutional credit through banks, NBFCs, and microfinance institutions.

Eligible individuals with a business plan for a small enterprise can avail of loans for income-generating activities in manufacturing, trading, services, and allied agriculture sectors.

Also read | Women major beneficiaries of Mudra and Stand-Up India schemes "The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has played a crucial role in empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country," said the first person mentioned above, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

"With ₹31.85 trillion disbursed so far, the scheme has significantly contributed to financial inclusion, job creation, and grassroots economic growth, especially when the economy is facing challenges," the person added.

The Union Budget 2024-25 raised the loan limit from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, effective October 2024.

Highest quarterly disbursement According to a recent report by Hindu Businessline, In Q3, 2024-25, the PMMY disbursed a record ₹3.39 trillion—the highest quarterly disbursement since its launch in 2015—highlighting the scheme's popularity.

The report noted that PMMY loan disbursements fell to ₹1.86 trillion in the first half of FY25, down from ₹1.92 trillion in the same period of the previous fiscal—the first decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between April 2015 and February 2025, people from all states and union territories applied for loans under PMMY.

A total of 516 million loan accounts have been sanctioned under the scheme, with Bihar (58 million), Tamil Nadu (57 million), Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal (both 50 million), and Karnataka (49 million) leading in approvals, according to the person mentioned above.

Between April 2015 and February 2025, the lowest number of PMMY loan accounts were recorded in the union territories of Lakshadweep (11,917), Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu (40,837), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (53,620), and Ladakh (61,260).

In August 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament that non-performing assets in the Mudra loan category for public sector banks had fallen to 3.4% in 2023-24, an improvement from 4.77% in 2020-21, 4.89% in 2019-20, and 3.76% in 2018-19.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) are loans or advances where principal or interest payments remain overdue for 90 days or more.

NPAs are a key indicator of the banking sector's health, with high NPA levels signalling increased default risk and potential financial instability.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance didn't respond to emailed queries.