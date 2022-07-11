The one-day event will feature 36 sectors and more than 1000 companies and 500 distinct sorts of trades
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be hosting it across 200 locations, allowing applicants the opportunity to shape careers through apprenticeship training
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela will begin today on July 11, and it is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India Mission to boost career opportunities and practical training among the youth.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela will begin today on July 11, and it is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India Mission to boost career opportunities and practical training among the youth.
Notably, this one-day mela will feature 36 sectors and more than 1000 companies and 500 distinct sorts of trades. The ministry will be hosting the event across 200 plus locations, giving applicants the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training. As per the release shared by the ministry, there are 188410 applicants participating in the Apprenticeship Mela so far and 67,035 apprenticeship offers have been made on the platform as of today.
Notably, this one-day mela will feature 36 sectors and more than 1000 companies and 500 distinct sorts of trades. The ministry will be hosting the event across 200 plus locations, giving applicants the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training. As per the release shared by the ministry, there are 188410 applicants participating in the Apprenticeship Mela so far and 67,035 apprenticeship offers have been made on the platform as of today.
For the candidates to be considered eligible to participate in the event, they must have a class 5 - class 12 pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree, as per the release. Additionally, the young and aspiring workforce will be able to choose among 500 trades such as welding, electrical work, housekeeping, beauticians, mechanic work, etc. Candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognized certifications, improving their employability after the training, the release notified. "The major purpose of this programme is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential via training and practical skillsets," Ministry added
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For the candidates to be considered eligible to participate in the event, they must have a class 5 - class 12 pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree, as per the release. Additionally, the young and aspiring workforce will be able to choose among 500 trades such as welding, electrical work, housekeeping, beauticians, mechanic work, etc. Candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognized certifications, improving their employability after the training, the release notified. "The major purpose of this programme is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential via training and practical skillsets," Ministry added
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "we hope that the Apprenticeship Mela will provide additional job opportunities for talented individuals across the country. While the primary purpose of these programmes is to recruit more apprentices, it is important to note that apprenticeships such as these are necessary for practical training, which is what we are striving for here. This has had a significant impact, as seen by the expanding number of apprenticeships and their successful execution across the country."
Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "we hope that the Apprenticeship Mela will provide additional job opportunities for talented individuals across the country. While the primary purpose of these programmes is to recruit more apprentices, it is important to note that apprenticeships such as these are necessary for practical training, which is what we are striving for here. This has had a significant impact, as seen by the expanding number of apprenticeships and their successful execution across the country."
"Apprenticeship is the most sustainable model under skill development and getting a big boost under Skill India. Recently first set of apprentices have received a stipend subsidy in their accounts through direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)," it said.
"Apprenticeship is the most sustainable model under skill development and getting a big boost under Skill India. Recently first set of apprentices have received a stipend subsidy in their accounts through direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)," it said.
Small-scale enterprises with at least four employees will be able to hire apprentices during the event. Notably, a credit bank idea will be added shortly, with depositaries of various credits collected by learners for future academic courses. The apprenticeship mela will be hosted every month, so that the selected candidates can receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills, giving them the opportunity to earn while they learn and the apprentices' stipends will be paid online, the ministry added.
Small-scale enterprises with at least four employees will be able to hire apprentices during the event. Notably, a credit bank idea will be added shortly, with depositaries of various credits collected by learners for future academic courses. The apprenticeship mela will be hosted every month, so that the selected candidates can receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills, giving them the opportunity to earn while they learn and the apprentices' stipends will be paid online, the ministry added.