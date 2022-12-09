Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be held on December 127 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 08:19 PM IST
- The event will see participation of several local businesses that will provide local youth the opportunity to shape their careers
As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to boost career opportunities for India’s youth under Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will hold the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) on 12 December, 2022, across 197 locations in 25 states and union territories.