Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be held on December 12

Expressing his views on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said “India has often been compared to other developed economies in terms of apprenticeship opportunities for the youth of today. To bridge this gap, we are trying our best to make apprenticeship opportunities reachable to trainees and students. We received a great response during last month’s apprenticeship mela from the potential youth who is eager to work hard, contribute to our economy, and help shape the future of our country.“