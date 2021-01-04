OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pradhan urges Pralhad Joshi to expedite capacity expansion of smelter plant
Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)
Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)

Pradhan urges Pralhad Joshi to expedite capacity expansion of smelter plant

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 11:52 PM IST PTI

Pradhan, in his letter, requested Pralhad Joshi to take necessary steps for increasing Nalco smelter plant's capacity to 1 MTPA from existing 0.46 MTPA

Union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged his colleague Pralhad Joshi, who holds the portfolio of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs, to expedite capacity expansion of Nalco's Aluminium smelter plant at Angul in Odisha.

Pradhan, in his letter, requested Joshi to take necessary steps for increasing Nalco smelter plant's capacity to 1 MTPA from existing 0.46 MTPA.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Representational image

After seven months, TN's active case count falls below 8,000

1 min read . 12:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

‘India must develop own standards for quality measurement’: PM Modi

2 min read . 04 Jan 2021
Health workers prepare for the dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine at a healthcare center in Delhi.

States begin preparation for mega Covid-19 vaccination drive. Take a look

3 min read . 04 Jan 2021
A visitor receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

No data to support delayed Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: BioNTech

1 min read . 04 Jan 2021

The National Aluminium Company is undertaking a brownfield expansion project for their aluminium smelter plant at Angul, which include construction of a 1400 MW feeder Captive Power Plant (CPP).

The cost of this project, which is presently at the land acquisition stage, is estimated to be around 22,000 crore, Pradhan said in the letter.

This apart, he said aluminium smelting is a highly power-intensive process and the feasibility of this brownfield expansion project is heavily dependent on a steady supply of affordable coal to the 1400 MW feeder CPP for uninterrupted generation of power.

"In this context, I would like to put forward a proposal for commencement of the brownfield expansion project for increasing the capacity of Nalco's aluminium smelter plant at Angul from 0.46 MTPA to 1 MTPA," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout