Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pradhan urges Pralhad Joshi to expedite capacity expansion of smelter plant
Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan urges Pralhad Joshi to expedite capacity expansion of smelter plant

1 min read . 04 Jan 2021 PTI

Pradhan, in his letter, requested Pralhad Joshi to take necessary steps for increasing Nalco smelter plant's capacity to 1 MTPA from existing 0.46 MTPA

Union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged his colleague Pralhad Joshi, who holds the portfolio of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs, to expedite capacity expansion of Nalco's Aluminium smelter plant at Angul in Odisha.

Union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged his colleague Pralhad Joshi, who holds the portfolio of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs, to expedite capacity expansion of Nalco's Aluminium smelter plant at Angul in Odisha.

Pradhan, in his letter, requested Joshi to take necessary steps for increasing Nalco smelter plant's capacity to 1 MTPA from existing 0.46 MTPA.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

After seven months, TN's active case count falls below 8,000

1 min read . 12:02 AM IST

‘India must develop own standards for quality measurement’: PM Modi

2 min read . 04 Jan 2021

States begin preparation for mega Covid-19 vaccination drive. Take a look

3 min read . 04 Jan 2021

No data to support delayed Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: BioNTech

1 min read . 04 Jan 2021

Pradhan, in his letter, requested Joshi to take necessary steps for increasing Nalco smelter plant's capacity to 1 MTPA from existing 0.46 MTPA.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

After seven months, TN's active case count falls below 8,000

1 min read . 12:02 AM IST

‘India must develop own standards for quality measurement’: PM Modi

2 min read . 04 Jan 2021

States begin preparation for mega Covid-19 vaccination drive. Take a look

3 min read . 04 Jan 2021

No data to support delayed Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: BioNTech

1 min read . 04 Jan 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The National Aluminium Company is undertaking a brownfield expansion project for their aluminium smelter plant at Angul, which include construction of a 1400 MW feeder Captive Power Plant (CPP).

The cost of this project, which is presently at the land acquisition stage, is estimated to be around 22,000 crore, Pradhan said in the letter.

This apart, he said aluminium smelting is a highly power-intensive process and the feasibility of this brownfield expansion project is heavily dependent on a steady supply of affordable coal to the 1400 MW feeder CPP for uninterrupted generation of power.

"In this context, I would like to put forward a proposal for commencement of the brownfield expansion project for increasing the capacity of Nalco's aluminium smelter plant at Angul from 0.46 MTPA to 1 MTPA," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.