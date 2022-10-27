Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya receives 115,161 visitors till 30 Sept

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya receives 115,161 visitors till 30 Sept2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- The Sangrahalaya displays a comprehensive and balanced perspective on post-independence history of India
NEW DELHI :The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya received 1,15,161 visitors till September 30, 2022, said the Ministry of Culture in a press release on Thursday.
NEW DELHI :The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya received 1,15,161 visitors till September 30, 2022, said the Ministry of Culture in a press release on Thursday.
Prominent national leaders including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and other Union Cabinet Ministers, State Chief Ministers, Members of higher judiciary, diplomats and other dignitaries have visited the Sangrahalaya.
Prominent national leaders including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and other Union Cabinet Ministers, State Chief Ministers, Members of higher judiciary, diplomats and other dignitaries have visited the Sangrahalaya.
“On October 15 2022, a record breaking 3,233 number of visitors visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in a day. The Sangrahalaya was opened for public on April 21, 2022," the ministry added.
“On October 15 2022, a record breaking 3,233 number of visitors visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in a day. The Sangrahalaya was opened for public on April 21, 2022," the ministry added.
“This most impressively designed Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is an artistic memorial of the distinctive contribution of the former Prime Ministers and national leaders, along with that it is a timeless repository of independent India’s progress," said Ramnath Kovind, Former President of India.
“This most impressively designed Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is an artistic memorial of the distinctive contribution of the former Prime Ministers and national leaders, along with that it is a timeless repository of independent India’s progress," said Ramnath Kovind, Former President of India.
“The Sangrahalaya displays a comprehensive and balanced perspective on post-independence history of India. The healthy mix of latest technology and historic artefacts has impressed one and all. The use of augmented reality and virtual reality has created an enthralling experience of its cutting-edge technology-based content. This inclusive endeavour is also aimed at sensitizing the younger generation to the leadership role of all our Prime Ministers," the ministry said.
“The Sangrahalaya displays a comprehensive and balanced perspective on post-independence history of India. The healthy mix of latest technology and historic artefacts has impressed one and all. The use of augmented reality and virtual reality has created an enthralling experience of its cutting-edge technology-based content. This inclusive endeavour is also aimed at sensitizing the younger generation to the leadership role of all our Prime Ministers," the ministry said.
“Whosoever visits the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will walk away with better understanding of the greatness of Indian democracy, its enormous form and possibility it offers," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the Sangrahalaya.
“Whosoever visits the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will walk away with better understanding of the greatness of Indian democracy, its enormous form and possibility it offers," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the Sangrahalaya.
Educational institutions have been arranging visits of students to the Sangrahalaya. On October 15 2022, 2044 students visited from 10 schools. Guided tours are provided with special attention to school groups by the Sangrahalaya staff.
Educational institutions have been arranging visits of students to the Sangrahalaya. On October 15 2022, 2044 students visited from 10 schools. Guided tours are provided with special attention to school groups by the Sangrahalaya staff.
“A new gallery on present Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being added to the Sangrahalaya. It is scheduled for public viewing in January 2023. The light and sound show is also planned in November 2022 with an opening episode on space programme in India. Quarterly Lecture Series by eminent academicians and public leaders on the life and achievements of the Prime Ministers is also planned. It will also present selected exhibits on such occasions. The first in the series will be on Atal Bihari Vajpayee by Ram Nath Kovind, Ex-President of India," the ministry added.
“A new gallery on present Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being added to the Sangrahalaya. It is scheduled for public viewing in January 2023. The light and sound show is also planned in November 2022 with an opening episode on space programme in India. Quarterly Lecture Series by eminent academicians and public leaders on the life and achievements of the Prime Ministers is also planned. It will also present selected exhibits on such occasions. The first in the series will be on Atal Bihari Vajpayee by Ram Nath Kovind, Ex-President of India," the ministry added.