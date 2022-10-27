Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya receives 115,161 visitors till 30 Sept

“A new gallery on present Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being added to the Sangrahalaya. It is scheduled for public viewing in January 2023. The light and sound show is also planned in November 2022 with an opening episode on space programme in India. Quarterly Lecture Series by eminent academicians and public leaders on the life and achievements of the Prime Ministers is also planned. It will also present selected exhibits on such occasions. The first in the series will be on Atal Bihari Vajpayee by Ram Nath Kovind, Ex-President of India," the ministry added.