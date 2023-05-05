Home/ News / India/  Praful Patel to propose resolution for rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation in meeting today
Praful Patel will propose a resolution to reject the resignation of Sharad Pawar and will request him to take back his decision in the core committee meeting today, said Clyde Crasto, National Spokesperson, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) core committee meeting is underway today, Friday, May 5, after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post.

Meanwhile, NCP workers are raising slogans in support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, outside the party office in Mumbai.

The resignation assumes significance in the backdrop of Ajit Pawar openly sharing his aspirations for the post of Chief Minister. The leader also gave certain statements which indicated his close proximity with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is pertinent to mention that moments after NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post on Tuesday, his nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former's decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar.

Other senior party leader Jayant Patil and Praful Patel are also in the fray, but it is Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule who is likely to triumph over his/her competitors. However, there is no official word from the party yet.

