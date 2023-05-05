Praful Patel to propose resolution for rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation in meeting today1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will hold a core committee meeting today, Friday, May 5, after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post.
Praful Patel will propose a resolution to reject the resignation of Sharad Pawar and will request him to take back his decision in the core committee meeting today, said Clyde Crasto, National Spokesperson, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×