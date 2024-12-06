Pragya Nagra, a popular Malayalam actress, has landed in a controversy after an alleged leaked private video of her in a compromising position has gone viral on social media platforms.

It remains unclear whether the person in the video is actually Pragya Nagra.

Furthermore, the authenticity of the video could not be verified.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and privacy of celebrities.

In the recent past, private videos of several actresses and social media influencers have been leaked online.

While some have accused these influencers of leaking their own videos for a publicity stunt, the victims have called it a deliberate attempt to malign their image.

In October 2024, Pakistani social media influencer Minahil Malik’s private videos were leaked on the internet. However, she had called them “fake” and lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Pakistani actress and singer Mishi Khan had accused Minahil of leaking her own video for publicity, which she denied.

Other social media personalities whose alleged private videos were leaked online include Kanwal Aftab, Mathira Mohammad, Imsha Rehman, and Maryam Faisal.

As of now, Pragya Nagra has not issued an official statement regarding the authenticity of the leaked video.

Who is Pragya Nagra? Pragya Nagra is a well-known actress in the Malayalam film industry.

She was born into a Punjabi family in Ambala district of Haryana. She completed her schooling and college education in Delhi before starting her career in modelling. Later, she ventured into the South film industry.

She was recently seen in the Telugu film Laggam, released in October 2024.

The film also featured Sai Ronak, Rajendra Prasad, Rohini, Vadlamani Srinivas, Raghu Babu, LB Sriram, Saptagiri, Krishnudu, and Raccha Ravi, among others.