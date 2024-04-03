Pragya Singh Thakur pulled up by special court for skipping Malegaon 2008 blast case hearing
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the prime accused in the Malegaon blast case. She has skipped multiple hearings citing health issues.
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has asked the Mumbai NIA team to reach out to the agency's Bhopal team to physically verify the health of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message