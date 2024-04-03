Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the prime accused in the Malegaon blast case. She has skipped multiple hearings citing health issues.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has asked the Mumbai NIA team to reach out to the agency's Bhopal team to physically verify the health of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

The court allowed her exemption for today based on the medical reports. However, observing that her absence in recording the CrPC 313 statement is obstructing the court proceedings and delaying the trial, the court asked the investigation agency to file a detailed report about her health on April 8, reported ANI.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP MP from Bhopal, was arrested by Maharashtra ATS in 2008 in connection with the Malegaon bomb blast case.

On September 29, 2008, six people lost their lives and over 100 others were injured in a motorcycle blast in Maharashtra's Malegaon city in Nashik district.

In addition to Pragya Thakur, other accused in the case are Sameer Kulkarni, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahilkar and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi.

Pragya Thakur dropped from BJP Lok Sabha candidate list Sitting MP Pragya Singh Thakur was dropped by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She had registered a massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with a margin of over 3,64,822 votes. Pragya Singh had amassed 8,66,482 votes, while the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister could gather 5,01,660 votes. In this Lok Sabha election, the saffron party has fielded local leader Alok Sharma from Bhopal.

After winning previous Lok Sabha elections, Pragya Thakur landed in multiple controversies because of her statements. Her comments on Nathuram Godse led to a sharp response from BJP's high command. Her controversial statements have been seen as the reason behind her absence from the BJP Lok Sabha candidate list. She also sparked controversy with her remark against Ashok Chakra awardee and former Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad chief Hemant Karkare.

