“I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat & urge them to keep increasing production & offtake," he added.
"Coal supply to power plants has indicated steady increase for the last many days," the coal ministry had said in a statement.
Supplies to TPPs have been increasing consistently "which is evident from the rise in stock at the power plant end which has started rising and average increase during last one week is more than two lakh tonnes per day," it had added.
As per a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 million tonnes (MT) as of 26 October.
With daily increase in coal stock for the last nine days, five days' stock is available at thermal power plants. In around a week's time, it is likely to reach six days' buffer stock, the government said.
This comes even as reports state that despite the respite from a temporary fall in power demand, a tenth of the thermal capacity is still vulnerable to the outage as it sees coal-stock remaining in single-digit days through the rest of the year.
Coal consumed on daily basis by TPPs is replenished by coal companies. Coal India accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output.
