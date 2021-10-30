Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India / Prahlad Joshi congratulates coal firms for supply of record 22 lakh tonnes of dry fuel to power plants

Prahlad Joshi congratulates coal firms for supply of record 22 lakh tonnes of dry fuel to power plants

As per a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 million tonnes (MT) as of 26 October
2 min read . 06:42 PM IST Livemint

  • This comes amid thermal power plants facing coal shortages
  • The government had on Thursday said the supply of coal to thermal power plants (TPPs) has been rising consistently

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday congratulated coal companies, including state-owned CIL, for a record supply of 22 lakh tonnes of dry fuel to thermal power plants.

Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday congratulated coal companies, including state-owned CIL, for a record supply of 22 lakh tonnes of dry fuel to thermal power plants.

“Happy to share that total coal dispatch to thermal power plants recorded 22 lakh tonnes on Thursday. Out of this, @CoalIndiaHQ's contribution has been 18 lakh tonnes," Joshi took to Twitter to say. 

“Happy to share that total coal dispatch to thermal power plants recorded 22 lakh tonnes on Thursday. Out of this, @CoalIndiaHQ's contribution has been 18 lakh tonnes," Joshi took to Twitter to say. 

“I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat & urge them to keep increasing production & offtake," he added. 

“I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat & urge them to keep increasing production & offtake," he added. 

This comes amid thermal power plants facing coal shortages.

This comes amid thermal power plants facing coal shortages.

Joshi had on Thursday said CIL has stepped up fuel supply to meet the increased demand of the power sector and arrest shortages at thermal power plants caused due to rising cost of imported coal.

Joshi had on Thursday said CIL has stepped up fuel supply to meet the increased demand of the power sector and arrest shortages at thermal power plants caused due to rising cost of imported coal.

The government had on Thursday said the supply of coal to thermal power plants (TPPs) has been rising consistently, which is evident from the rise in stock at power plants.

The government had on Thursday said the supply of coal to thermal power plants (TPPs) has been rising consistently, which is evident from the rise in stock at power plants.

The average rise during the last one week is more than 2 lakh tonnes per day.

The average rise during the last one week is more than 2 lakh tonnes per day.

"Coal supply to power plants has indicated steady increase for the last many days," the coal ministry had said in a statement.

"Coal supply to power plants has indicated steady increase for the last many days," the coal ministry had said in a statement.

Supplies to TPPs have been increasing consistently "which is evident from the rise in stock at the power plant end which has started rising and average increase during last one week is more than two lakh tonnes per day," it had added.

Supplies to TPPs have been increasing consistently "which is evident from the rise in stock at the power plant end which has started rising and average increase during last one week is more than two lakh tonnes per day," it had added.

As per a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 million tonnes (MT) as of 26 October.

As per a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 million tonnes (MT) as of 26 October.

With daily increase in coal stock for the last nine days, five days' stock is available at thermal power plants. In around a week's time, it is likely to reach six days' buffer stock, the government said. 

With daily increase in coal stock for the last nine days, five days' stock is available at thermal power plants. In around a week's time, it is likely to reach six days' buffer stock, the government said. 

This comes even as reports state that despite the respite from a temporary fall in power demand, a tenth of the thermal capacity is still vulnerable to the outage as it sees coal-stock remaining in single-digit days through the rest of the year.

This comes even as reports state that despite the respite from a temporary fall in power demand, a tenth of the thermal capacity is still vulnerable to the outage as it sees coal-stock remaining in single-digit days through the rest of the year.

Coal consumed on daily basis by TPPs is replenished by coal companies. Coal India accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output.

Coal consumed on daily basis by TPPs is replenished by coal companies. Coal India accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output.

With inputs from agencies. 

With inputs from agencies. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!