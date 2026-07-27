Prahlad Joshi's 2022 NEET exam remark resurfaces as he becomes education minister: ‘90% fail…’

After Prahlad Joshi replaced Dharmendra Pradhan as India's Education Minister, netizens were quick to dig up his controversial comments about Indians studying medicine abroad. A Congress leader took potshots at Joshi over his 2022 remark, saying, "One disaster replaced by another."

What did Prahlad Joshi say in 2022? When thousands of Indian students were stuck in war-torn Ukraine in 2022, Prahlad Joshi had controversially said in a statement that 90 per cent of students going abroad to study medicine won’t clear Indian entrance examinations.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Prahlad Joshi say about Indian students studying medicine abroad in 2022? ⌵ In 2022, Prahlad Joshi stated that 90% of Indian students studying medicine abroad would not clear Indian entrance examinations, a remark made while discussing the evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine. 2 Why did Prahlad Joshi's comments about medical students studying abroad lead to outrage? ⌵ His comments sparked outrage, especially after the death of an Indian student from Karnataka during the Russia-Ukraine war, highlighting the risks faced by students studying abroad. 3 How did netizens react to Prahlad Joshi's comments after his appointment as Education Minister? ⌵ After his appointment, netizens resurfaced Joshi's controversial remarks from 2022, with some political leaders criticizing his views and suggesting that his leadership might be problematic. 4 What was the context of Prahlad Joshi's remark regarding the student exodus for medical studies? ⌵ Joshi's comment came in response to questions about the high number of Indian students studying medicine abroad, specifically when discussing the evacuation process during the Ukraine conflict. 5 Should students considering studying medicine abroad be concerned about India's entrance exam chances? ⌵ Given Joshi's comments that 90% may not clear entrance exams, students should weigh the potential risks and educational quality before deciding to study medicine abroad.

Joshi had made the comment in Belagavi, Karnataka, while briefing the media on the steps taken to evacuate students stranded in Ukraine.

He, however, had said that it was not the time to debate why students were moving out to study medicine.

Answering a question on why so many students from Karnataka are studying abroad and whether the high course fee in the state is the reason for the migration of students, he said: “Those [students] who have returned [from Ukraine], 90 per cent of them won’t clear the entrance examinations."

"I’m not telling you this...I don’t want to create a controversy over it or start a debate. So, all I want to say is that they have gone, may they be well,” Joshi had said.

The minister’s statement in 2022 led to outrage on social media, particularly after a student from Karnataka’s Haveri died as Russian forces hit Kharkiv. It was India's first casualty in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the Indian Express.

Prahlad Joshi becomes Union Education Minister BJP MP Prahlad Joshi assumed charge as the Union Education Minister on Sunday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the position.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the responsibility, Joshi announced on X that he had assumed charge of the Education Ministry.

"Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility," the Minister stated.

He further added, "I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty."

Joshi, an MP from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, is shouldering the responsibilities of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

During his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation came after the students' agitation peaked on 20 July with the 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action against protesters.

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