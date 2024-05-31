Prajwal Revanna arrest: SIT interrogates suspended JD(S) MP, what we know so far
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna arrested by SIT upon landing in Bengaluru from Munich, to face interrogation and court proceedings. Security tightened at hospital for medical tests. Potency test likely. Family members involved in legal proceedings.
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was interrogated after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him as soon as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday.