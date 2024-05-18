Active Stocks
Prajwal Revanna case: DK Shivakumar rejects BJP leader's allegations of ' ₹100 Crore offer to defame PM Modi'

Livemint

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Saturday rejected BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda's allegations of offering money to defame PM Modi and JD leaders

Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar (HT_PRINT)Premium
Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar (HT_PRINT)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday rejected BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda's allegation that he offered him 100 crore to malign the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to tarnish the image of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case.

Also Read: 'Prajwal Revanna raped my mother, forced me to strip on video call': Woman recounts horror to police

"Let him file a complaint to Lokayukta or anyone. He has some mental issues. It’s all baseless and I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about people who are mentally ill. The party will take a decision," ANI quoted DK Shivakumar as saying.

G Devaraje Gowda, who is facing charges of video leak in connection with Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case, is in custody.

Also Read: Prajwal Revanna case: No objection to action against grandson if found guilty, says former PM Deve Gowda

The Congress leader also rubbished allegations about the role in the circulation of pen drives containing explicit videos involving Hassan MP.

Shivakumar also asserted that his government's commitment to get justice for women victims of the sexual abuse case, and expressed confidence about the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) ongoing probe, reported PTI.

Published: 18 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST
