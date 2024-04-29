Congress leader Pawan Khera has shared a letter on the X platform in which BJP leader Devaraj Gowda allegedly wrote to the Karnataka state unit chief about Prajwal Revanna on December 8, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khera asked if the BJP knew about Prajwal Revanna, then why it formed an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular). He also asked who had helped Revanna in escaping to Germany.

In a line of questions, Khera also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent.

"Here is the letter written by BJP leader Devaraj Gowda to the state president of BJP on December 8, 2023, exposing the presence of the pen drive full of sleaze videos of #PrajwalRevanna," Khera wrote on X.

Additionally, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge claimed that it is Bharatiya Janata Party that has helped Hassan MP escape authorities in the alleged obscene video case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna and his father and JD(S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case. As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case against MP from Hassan. Revanna is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is pitted against Congress' Shreyas Patel.

Earlier today, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur wrote to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party over the alleged obscene video case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kandakur said that the expulsion of HD Deve Gowda's grandson will save the party from further embarrassment.

