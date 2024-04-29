Prajwal Revanna case: ‘Morphed', Deve Gowda's grandson claims videos circulated to ‘tarnish image’
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna files complaint alleging viral videos of sexual assault are 'morphed' to tarnish his image during Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexual assault on thousands of women, filed a complaint on Sunday claiming the viral videos are “morphed" and are being circulated to “tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters" during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.