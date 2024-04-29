Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna files complaint alleging viral videos of sexual assault are 'morphed' to tarnish his image during Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexual assault on thousands of women, filed a complaint on Sunday claiming the viral videos are “morphed" and are being circulated to “tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters" during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal Revanna had also filed a case against a man named Naveen Gowda. In his complaint, he had alleged that the visuals had been morphed to show him and also obtained an ex-parte injunction from the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court against 89 media houses preventing them from publishing any “defamatory" content about him.

The FIR came a day after the Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike had reportedly filed a complaint with the Women’s Commission and a special investigation team to probe the scandal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case," CM Siddaramaiah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," the chief minister said.

“In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A "CID [Crime Investigation Department] wing SIT in the 'obscene video' case “will be led by IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Vijay Kumar Singh". Director General CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar will be members of the team.

A case was registered at Holenarasipur police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 D, 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

