Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda broke his silence over the sexual abuse charges leveled against his grandson and MP Prajwal Revanna on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gowda said he has no objection to the action taken against him if found guilty. However, he said the cases against his son and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual harassment and kidnap of a woman, were "created", but refrained from commenting further, as the matter was subjudice.

"There is no objection from us for taking action against Prajwal. But people have come to know (facts) about the allegations made against Revanna, and how the case has been created. In one case he has got the bail, in another case, there is a judgment day-after-tomorrow...I don't want to comment on it," the former PM said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His statement concurred with Kumaraswamy (Gowda's other son and state JD(S) chief)'s remark that if found guilty no one should be spared.

Gowda, who turned 92 on Saturday, recently announced that he would not celebrate his birthday and requested well-wishers and party workers to wish him from wherever they are. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal Revanna, 33, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women.

He has reportedly left for Germany on April 27 and is still at large. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him, in an effort to bring him back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal was the BJP-JD(S) alliance's joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment.

On the other hand, Gowda's 66-year-old son, Revanna, a former Minister, has got interim anticipatory bail from a court in Bengaluru in the same sexual assault case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is true... overall what all has happened, several people are involved, I won't take names. Kumaraswamy will say on what action to be taken," Gowda said.

