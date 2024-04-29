The ‘obscene viral videos’ alleging sexual harassment by JD(S) MP and its Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna raised questions on National Commission for Women (NCW) as the statutory body remained silent on the sex scandal case involving grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said she is shocked with the silence of NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding MP Prajwal Revanna’s clips of having sexually expolited several women and having made their video.

“I will not even want to go into his family network but as a sitting MP and an ally of BJP why have they not broken ties yet. @PMOIndia was in Karnataka today and didn’t say a word about the behen/betis/Mata’s being sexually abused by their own," she wrote.

She further asked, “Who helped Prajwal escape the country?" Some media reports claimed that the Karnataka MP left the country and "fled" to Germany after filing a complaint on Sunday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of maintaining “pin drop silence" on this henious and disgusting revelations. “Before speaking of women led development and gender equality this government should check its own shameful record," she added.

Author Ravi Nair also said that he is hopeful of NCW and Minister of Women And Child Development Smriti Irani to order an investigation into the sexual assault case.

“Let us hope NCW Chief @sharmarekha and the Minister of Women And Child Development @smritiirani will take the lead to order an independent investigation on the sexual harassment of children and women by NDA MP Prajwal Revanna," the author said.

The Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The three-member SIT of IPS officers is led by the Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

The move came after the chairperson of the State Women's Commission, Nagalakshmi Choudhary, had written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state police chief regarding the allegations against Prajwal.

The Congress alleged on Sunday that "a pen drive full of pornographic videos" revealed that "MP and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted thousands of women and recorded objectionable videos of them".

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!