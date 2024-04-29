Prajwal Revanna case: ‘Shocked to see…’, Opposition questions NCW's silence on BJP leader's sexual assault videos
Allegations of sexual harassment by JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna raised concerns on NCW's silence. Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized NCW Chairperson, Union Minister, and Home Minister for not addressing the scandal.
The ‘obscene viral videos’ alleging sexual harassment by JD(S) MP and its Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna raised questions on National Commission for Women (NCW) as the statutory body remained silent on the sex scandal case involving grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.