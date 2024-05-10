Prajwal Revanna case: NCW says woman was forced to file false report, Kumaraswamy asks ‘where are 2,900 victims?’
Sexual abuse case: No victim has come forward to register a complaint against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna with the NCW. A woman complainant alleged she was forced to file a fake complaint.
The National Commission for Women on Thursday stated that no victim has come forward to register a complaint against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna with the women's panel. One woman complainant who reached out to it alleged that she was forced to file a fake complaint against the JDS leader, the commission said.