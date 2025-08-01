Ex-JDS leader Prajwal Revanna convicted in domestic worker's rape case

A special court for elected representatives found Prajwal Revanna, the expelled JD(S) leader and former Lok Sabha Hassan MP, guilty in the rape case of a domestic help. It was one of the four rape cases registered against Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on August 2, Saturday.

Prajwal Revanna broke down and was seen weeping soon after the verdict against him was pronounced.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna moves trial court to seek bail in rape case against him

Prajwal Revanna is the prime accused in four criminal cases filed in 2024.

In June 2024, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police, which is investigating cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal Revanna, registered a fourth case against him.

While three cases registered against Prajwal Revanna invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s section for sexual assault, the fourth case was registered under sections for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation of a victim as well as clandestinely recording and sharing images of the victim.

Also Read | Karnataka HC rejects Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in sexual assault case

What's the ‘obscene videos’ case? The case pertains to several obscene video clips that were circulated in the Hassan district of Karnataka just head of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The videos reportedly depicted sexual abuse of multiple women.

Prajwal Revanna was convicted in connection with a rape case of a domestic help at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Hassan district of Karnataka. A case was registered against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station of Hassan District.

Earlier, seeking clarification on some technical matters, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat had postponed the verdict, which was to be announced on July 30. The verdict was announced on August 1.

Also Read | Bengaluru court denies bail to Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

In November 2024, the Supreme Court had dismissed an appeal filed by Prajwal Revanna challenging the Karnataka High Court's order denying him bail in connection with the case of rape and sexual abuse.

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to entertain the plea of Revanna."Dismissed," Justice Trivedi said.

As senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Revanna, told the bench that the offence of Section 376 IPC (rape) was not mentioned in the complaint, Justice Trivedi pointed out that there are several other complaints.

"You are so powerful," the bench told Revanna's counsel. Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Revanna had challenged the Karnataka High Court order dated October 21, whereby it dismissed his regular bail and anticipatory bail pleas.

On May 31 last year, he was arrested at Bengaluru airport by CID's SIT on his return from Germany, where he had remained for 35 days, after hundreds of explicit videos surfaced, allegedly featuring him with multiple women.

He lost the Lok Sabha election by over 40,000 votes.