Prajwal Revanna, father booked for 'sexual harassment, stalking'; complainant says JDS MP 'had vulgar conversations...'
The complainant reportedly claimed that former minister HD Revanna’s son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have “vulgar conversations” with her.
A case of sexual harassment and stalking was filed against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, on Sunday. According to the news agency PTI, the case was registered at Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook.
