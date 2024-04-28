Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of "sexually assaulting thousands of women", reportedly filed a complaint on Sunday, claiming that the "obscene" videos being circulated are doctored. According to reports, he also left the country and "fled" to Germany.

Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda’s grandson. He has also been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Hassan parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Revanna is the sitting JD(S) MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

What is Prajwal accused of?

The Congress alleged on Sunday that "a pen drive full of pornographic videos" revealed that "MP and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted thousands of women and recorded objectionable videos of them".

According to News Minute, the chairperson of the State Women's Commission, Nagalakshmi Choudhary, had written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state police chief regarding the allegations against Prajwal.

The Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike had reportedly filed a complaint with the Women’s Commission. The News Minute report cited the organisation as claiming that visuals of the politician sexually abusing women and coercing them into having sex were being circulated across Hassan district through pen drives and were also circulating on social media.

"The videos allegedly show Prajwal Revanna with numerous women," the report added.

Taking note of the complaint, the Karnataka government decided to form a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

"The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X' on late Saturday night.

"Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," the chief minister said.

"In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," Siddaramaiah said.

A case was registered at Holenarasipur police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 D, 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

A "CID [Crime Investigation Department] wing SIT in the 'obscene video' case "will be led by IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Vijay Kumar Singh", news agency ANI reported. Director General CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar will be members of the team.

Prajwal filed a complaint, 'fled the country'

According to an NDTV report, Prajwal Revanna filed a complaint, saying that the videos are morphed and being circulated to "tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters." He reportedly filed the FIR a day after Siddaramaiah called for a special investigation team to probe the scandal.

Meanwhile, News Minute reported that last year, Prajwal Revanna had also filed a case against a man named Naveen Gowda. He had then alleged that the visuals had been morphed to show him and also obtained an ex-parte injunction from the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court against 89 media houses preventing them from publishing any “defamatory" content about him, the report added.

How JDS and NDA partners reacted

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, "Whether it is me or HD Deve Gowda, we always respect women and whenever they come with complaints, we have tried to resolve their problems. The CM has already ordered an SIT investigation and the SIT investigation has started... The SIT team will bring him back from abroad. That's not my concern."

Meanwhile, the BJP distanced itself from Prajwal Revanna amid the controversy around his purported sex tapes. S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of BJP's state unit, was qupted by PTI as saying, "We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna."

