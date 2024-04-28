Prajwal Revanna 'flees country' amid 'sex video' row: What we know about case involving Deve Gowda's grandson
The Congress said on Sunday that “a pen drive full of pornographic videos” revealed that “MP and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna “sexually assaulted thousands of women and recorded objectionable videos of them”.
Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of "sexually assaulting thousands of women", reportedly filed a complaint on Sunday, claiming that the "obscene" videos being circulated are doctored. According to reports, he also left the country and "fled" to Germany.