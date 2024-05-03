Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate in Karnataka, booked for rape amid look-out notice in sexual abuse case
This is the second case filed against the Hassan MP after he fled the country on April 27, reportedly to Germany, soon after the Karnataka government formed an SIT. Several explicit video clips allegedly involving him started making the rounds recently, stirring a controversy.
The Karnataka Police on Thursday filed a rape case against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing a probe in connection with a sexual abuse case.
