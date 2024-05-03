The Karnataka Police on Thursday filed a rape case against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing a probe in connection with a sexual abuse case.

According to India Today report, Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has been named as the sole accused in the FIR.

This is the second case filed against the Hassan MP after he fled the country on April 27, reportedly to Germany, soon after the Karnataka government formed an SIT. Several explicit video clips allegedly involving him started making the rounds recently, stirring a controversy.

Prajwal and his father H D Revanna MLA were booked by the police on April 28 on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

On Thursday, Prajwal's father Revanna also sought an anticipatory bail in People’s Representative Court after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) served notices to him and his son to appear before it for investigation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prajwal Revanna of raping 400 women, and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes for a "mass rapist" and sought his apology.

The SIT has also issued a look-out notice against Prajwal, making his arrest imminent after returning to India.

Responding to SIT summons, on Wednesday, Prajwal said that he was not in Bengaluru, and posted that the 'truth will prevail.'

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the JD(S) MP travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport, and he did not seek political clearance for the trip.

"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Jaiswal at his weekly media briefing.

The JD(S) has suspended Prajwal from the party till further investigation in the case. His uncle and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has distanced himself from the MP.

The 33-year-old MP is the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency which went to polls on April 26.

