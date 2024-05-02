The SIT issued a lookout notice against JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Thursday, after he failed to appear before it.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday, issued a lookout notice against JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who is embroiled in a sexual abuse case.

Deccan Herald, quoting sources, reported that Prajwal will likely face detention as soon as he enters the country and reports at the immigration points since the lookout circular was issued.

After the Karnataka government formed the SIT to probe the matter, on April 27, Prajwal, sensing the impending police case and arrest, fled the country, reportedly to Germany, on the same day.

On Tuesday, April 30, the SIT had issued summons to Prajwal and his father, HD Revanna, to appear before them for questioning.

Reacting to the summons, Prajwal took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, to say that he was not in Bengaluru and that the "truth will prevail." He posted, "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon."

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hassan district and meet the victims of the alleged sexual abuse case. "I appeal to Amit Shah to visit Hassan and meet the victims. Your party only has given a letter, identify them and please meet them," Shivakumar told ANI in Kalaburagi.

Shah had earlier blamed the Congress government in Karnataka for not acting immediately. He asked Priyanka Gandhi to question the state's CM and Deputy CM rather than the BJP in this matter.

On Wednesday, while addressing a public gathering in Hubballi, Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never support atrocities against women.

Prajwal is seeking re-election to Lok Sabha from Hassan on a JD(S) ticket.

Cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport, says Siddaramaiah Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, in a letter on Wednesday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged him to take swift action and cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport to ensure the ‘absconding’ MP returns to India.

Prajwal Revanna has been booked under various sections, including 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC, on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

