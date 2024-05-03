Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Central government on Friday for ‘protecting’ JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna amid furore over sexual abuse allegations. The development came mere hours hours after the Ministry of External Affairs explained that the accused had recently travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport. Siddaramaiah also noted that a rape case had been filed against the Lok Sabha candidate, and assured that Revanna would be brought back to India.

“Whichever country he is staying in, we will get him from there. That’s why I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to cancel his diplomatic passport…Can he go abroad without the knowledge of the Centre? Centre knows who and how many people are going abroad and to which country. Can anyone enter the country without sharing information? Centre is protecting Prajwal Revanna," the Chief Minister said.

Prajwal and his father HD Revanna were named in a sexual harassment case after hundreds of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP went viral. A rape charge has also been brought against Prajwal while his father faces a kidnapping charge.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, diplomatic passport holders do not require a visa to travel to Germany. The MEA said no clearance was sought or given to Prajwal Revanna before his visit. Reports indicate that the accused lawmaker is now flying from Germany to Dubai. from Germany.

Siddaramaiah also claimed that the BJP had opted to field Revanna in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections while “knowing fully well that he is a rapist".

"Entire state are asking if this is the way to protect girls and rapists. Prime Minister Narendra (Modi) just lies. (PM) Modi has not tried to fulfill any promises and he is not fit to remain in the Prime Minister's chair as he cannot solve the problems," he said

(With inputs from agencies)

