Rape case filed against Prajwal Revanna, CM Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of ‘protecting’ Hassan MP
Karnataka CM alleges Centre protecting Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case. Lookout notice issued, rape charge filed. CM seeks PM Modi's intervention to cancel accused MP's diplomatic passport.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Central government on Friday for ‘protecting’ JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna amid furore over sexual abuse allegations. The development came mere hours hours after the Ministry of External Affairs explained that the accused had recently travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport. Siddaramaiah also noted that a rape case had been filed against the Lok Sabha candidate, and assured that Revanna would be brought back to India.