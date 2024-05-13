'Prajwal Revanna raped my mother, forced me to strip on video call': Woman recounts horror to police
The woman gave a detailed testimony to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Karnataka government and alleged that Prajwal Revanna raped her mother four to five years ago
The cases against Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) MP facing serious charges of rape and sexually harassment multiple women over the years continue to pile up as a woman has come forward and alleged sexual assault and harassment by the MP and his father HD Ravenna. The woman gave a detailed testimony to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Karnataka police and alleged that Prajwal Revanna raped her mother four to five years ago at his Bengaluru residence.