The cases against Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) MP facing serious charges of rape and sexually harassment multiple women over the years continue to pile up as a woman has come forward and alleged sexual assault and harassment by the MP and his father HD Ravenna. The woman gave a detailed testimony to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Karnataka police and alleged that Prajwal Revanna raped her mother four to five years ago at his Bengaluru residence.

Moreover, the woman claimed that Prajwal Revanna manipulated her to answer his video calls, where the MP would ask her to remove her clothes and threatened to harm her mother.

"He (Prajwal) used to call me and ask me to remove my clothes. He would call on my mother's mobile and force me to answer the video calls. When I refused, he threatened to harm me and my mother," the victim was quoted as saying by India Today.

She said that Prajwal Revanna raped her mother under the threat of snatching her father's job. After the family filed the complaint with the police, her father was sacked from the job. The woman also alleged that her mother was sexually harassed by HD Revanna too.

“She (my mother) used to come home only once in four to five months. She was harassed so much that she would only call us late at night, at around 1 or 2 am. She hardly used to talk to us. They treated my mother like a slave and assaulted my father," she alleged.

'Sexually harass all the servants' The woman confirmed that reports that Prajwal Revanna used to sexually harass all the female servants under the pretext of giving them fruits. "Yes, it's true that Revanna would sexually harass the female servants under the pretext of giving them fruits, while Prajwal raped my mother. As of now, only three people have come out and spoken about these incidents in public. Three more servants haven't spoken about these atrocities. They were also sexually abused by them," the woman said.

As the sex scandal broke out and the videos were all over the internet, Prajwal Ravenna flew abroad and is reported to be staying in Germany. The central agencies have issued a Blue Corner notice to locate the JD(S) leader while his father HD Revanna has been sent to judicial custody till May 14.

Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a helpline number, where the victims can come forward and register their complaint.

