‘PM Modi is asking votes for mass rapist Prajwal Revanna’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at BJP-JD(S) alliance
Rahul Gandhi called Prajwal Revanna a ‘mass rapist’ and slammed the BJP and PM Modi for supporting former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson despite being aware of his sexual abuse cases.
Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna for the alleged sex abuse that came to light recently. Gandhi called the crime 'mass rape' and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson.