Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna for the alleged sex abuse that came to light recently. Gandhi called the crime 'mass rape' and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson.

“Every BJP leader was aware Prajwal Revanna is a mass rapist, yet they supported him, formed an alliance with JD(S)," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Karnataka. “Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos," he further stated.

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating what Priyanka Gandhi had said, “On stage, PM Modi supported a mass rapist." The Wayanad MP also said that PM Modi should ask for forgiveness from women.

Further, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said the alleged sex scandal involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna will echo in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls not just in Karnataka but elsewhere as the BJP will have a tough job explaining its position after having campaigned for the accused in the elections.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular was issued to arrest Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women.

On Prajwal Revanna seeking seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad, he said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours.

“A lookout notice has been issued soon after it was learnt that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice," the minister said.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and son of MLA and former minister HD Revanna. Some explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was held on April 26.

A woman has filed a police complaint accusing Prajwal and his father of sexually harassing her.

Parameshwara said one more victim had come forward and lodged a complaint against Prajwal. “The victim's statements have been recorded. In the meantime, one more woman has lodged a complaint, whose details I cannot share," the minister said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!