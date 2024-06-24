Prajwal Revanna remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

Prajwal Revanna’s bail application came up before the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge and the court reserved the orders for June 26

PTI
First Published07:09 PM IST
A file photo of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.
A file photo of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.(REUTERS)

Bengaluru:A court here on Monday remanded former MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse against several women, to 14 days judicial custody.

As his custody under the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the cases, ended on Monday, he was produced before the magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody till July 8. Meanwhile, Revanna's bail application came up before the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, and the court reserved the orders for June 26.

Also Read | Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case: MLC remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

SIT officials arrested Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru Airport from Germany on May 31. He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the Lok Sabha polls.

A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Also Read | Suraj promised ’high’ political status to JD(S) worker during sexual assault

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Revanna on May 18, following an application moved by the SIT.

Revanna has been booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him. The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna sent to SIT custody till June 10

JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaPrajwal Revanna remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.70
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India

832.65
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.45%)

ICICI Bank

1,170.00
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
11.95 (1.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
10:21 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue