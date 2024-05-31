Prajwal Revanna sent to 6-day police custody in sex abuse case: What we know so far
Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was filed against Prajwal Revanna following a complaint by a woman who worked as a domestic help at his house.
Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) leader and Bengaluru's Hassan MP, was remanded to six-day police custody on Friday in connection with allegations of sexually abusing several women. He was taken to a hospital for medical examination under tight security, in Bengaluru on Friday.