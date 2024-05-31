Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) leader and Bengaluru's Hassan MP, was remanded to six-day police custody on Friday in connection with allegations of sexually abusing several women. He was taken to a hospital for medical examination under tight security, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Revanna was earlier taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for a medical examination. After the conclusion of the medical exam, he was taken to the City civil court where he was produced before the 42nd ACMM court judge on Friday.

Here's what we know so far about the case involving Prajwal Revanna, obscene videos and sexual harassment allegation against him.

1. The Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Friday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) six-day custody of Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged obscene video case.

2. Revanna's advocate, Arun, was granted permission to meet the Hassan MP between 9.30 - 10.30 am while in SIT custody, news agency ANI reported.

3. The SIT arrested Prajwal Revanna on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday upon his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. He had fled to Berlin, Germany, on the night of April 26, following an uproar over viral videos, allegedly showing him sexually abusing women. He reached Bengaluru on Thursday.

4. A number of pen drives, allegedly containing explicit videos involving Prajwal, were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26. As the “obscene videos" went viral, the Karnataka government constituted an SIT.

"The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X.

5. A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was filed against Prajwal Revanna, following a complaint by a woman who worked as a domestic help at his house. Prajwal's father HD Revanna, a former Karnataka minister, was also booked on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. He is currently out on bail.

6. Earlier on May 29, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested were identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda They had allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos, reportedly showing Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

7. Prajwal is the 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who is seeking reelection as an NDA candidate from Hassan in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. JD(S) has suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party following the allegations.

8. Prajwal's grandfather and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda had recently issued a 'stern warning' to Prajwal, asking him to return to the country and face probe into the sexual abuse allegations, while asserting there will be no interference from him or other family members into the enquiry.

9. Days after Deve Gowda asked him to return to India and face probe in a sexual abuse case, JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna released a video, apologising to his parents and claimed that the political drama pushed him into depression and isolation.

10. Prajwal had field an anticipatory bail plea at the Principal City and Sessions Court for Elected Representatives on May 29, which issued a notice to the SIT to file objections, before posting the hearing for Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

