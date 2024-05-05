Breaking News
CBI issues blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol help sought for his return to India
CBI issues blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol help sought for his return to India
The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue corner notice against absconding MP Prajwal Revanna. Interpol's help being taken to bring Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment cases, back to India, said Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message