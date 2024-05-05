The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue corner notice against absconding MP Prajwal Revanna. Interpol's help being taken to bring Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment cases, back to India, said Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.

What is a Blue Corner Notice?

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

More to come…

