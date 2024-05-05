Active Stocks
Breaking News

CBI issues blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol help sought for his return to India

CBI issues blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol help sought for his return to India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue corner notice against absconding MP Prajwal Revanna. Interpol's help being taken to bring Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment cases, back to India, said Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.

What is a Blue Corner Notice?

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

More to come…

Published: 05 May 2024, 05:25 PM IST
