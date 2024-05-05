BREAKING NEWS
CBI issues blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol help sought for his return to India
The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue corner notice against absconding MP Prajwal Revanna. Interpol's help being taken to bring Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment cases, back to India, said Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.
A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.
More to come…
