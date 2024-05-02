Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Govt says Hassan MP travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport, ‘no clearance issued’
On JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, ‘No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany.’
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Thursday that no visa note was issued for Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Karnataka's Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, for his visit to Germany.
