The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Thursday that no visa note was issued for Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Karnataka's Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, for his visit to Germany. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several videos allegedly depicting sexual activities involving Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, surfaced on social media. Following this, the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation (SIT) team to investigate the matter.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Thursday that “no political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"No visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has also not issued any visa note for any other country for the said MP... Yes, he travelled on a diplomatic passport." the MEA spokesperson added.

Pertinently, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest Prajwal Revanna.

The Hassan MP has sought seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad. However, Karnataka's home minister said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A lookout notice was issued soon after we learned that Prajwal Revanna had gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice," the Minister told reporters.

"Our SIT members are taking legal opinions on whether to give the accused time. The SIT will move forward to arrest him since there is no provision to give more than 24 hours," Parameshwara said, and added that a woman has filed a police complaint accusing Prajwal Revanna and his father of sexually harassing her.

He said one more victim had come forward and lodged a complaint against Prajwal. "The victim's statements have been recorded. In the meantime, one more woman has lodged a complaint, whose details I cannot share," the Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

