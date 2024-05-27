JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has released a video and said that he appear before the SIT on May 31.

Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Days after his grandfather and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda asked him to return to India and face probe in a sexual abuse case, JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has released a video and said that he will appear before the SIT on May 31.

In a self-shot video, Prajwal said that he will personally appear before the SIT at 10 am on May 31, and will fully cooperate in the investigation.

Prajwal had left India on April 27, soon after the Karnataka government formed an SIT to probe allegations against him.

The Hassan MP has also apologised to his parents, and claimed that the political dram pushed him into depression and isolation.

"Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders started talking about it and against me and a political conspiracy was formed against me... At 10 am on Friday, May 31, I will appear before SIT and provide all information related to the investigation. I will support the investigation. I have faith in the judiciary," reported ANI, quoting Prajwal.

He also claimed that his foreign trip was pre-planned and when elections were held on April 26, there was no case against him and no SIT was formed.

"I came to know about the allegations while I was on my trip," Prajwal said in a video.

On May 23, JDS patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda had issued Prajwal a stern warning to return to India and face the law in the obscene video case.

Following that, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that Deve Gowda helped Prajwal leave the country.

On May 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a show cause notice to Prajwal.

The MEA is also processing the Karnataka government's request to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Meanwhile, both Congress and BJP have attacked each other over the incident, with Union Home minister Amit Shah blaming the Congress for not acting immediately.

