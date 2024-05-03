Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Kidnapping FIR against Karnataka MP as victim in viral video goes missing
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna faces kidnapping case after woman goes missing in Mysuru district, reportedly assaulted in viral video. Complaint filed by son accuses Satish Babanna of abduction on HD Revanna's orders to prevent testimony against Prajwal.
A kidnapping case was registered against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Friday after a woman went missing in Mysuru district. The victim was reportedly seen being sexually assaulted by the lawmaker in a now viral video clip. The complaint was filed by her son and accuses one Satish Babanna of taking her away on the directives of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna to prevent the woman from testifying against Prajwal.