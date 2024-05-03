Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Kidnapping FIR against Karnataka MP as victim in viral video goes missing

Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Kidnapping FIR against Karnataka MP as victim in viral video goes missing

Livemint

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna faces kidnapping case after woman goes missing in Mysuru district, reportedly assaulted in viral video. Complaint filed by son accuses Satish Babanna of abduction on HD Revanna's orders to prevent testimony against Prajwal.

Bengaluru: People take part in a torch light protest against Prajwal Revanna, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_02_2024_000315B)

A kidnapping case was registered against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Friday after a woman went missing in Mysuru district. The victim was reportedly seen being sexually assaulted by the lawmaker in a now viral video clip. The complaint was filed by her son and accuses one Satish Babanna of taking her away on the directives of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna to prevent the woman from testifying against Prajwal.

“Babanna dropped my mother at our house on the morning of polling day. He told my parents not to tell anything to the police if they came to our house and threatened us that we will be booked in a case and asked us to alert him if the police came by," the complaint said.

As per the complaint, he had initially convinced the woman to accompany him under the pretext of a summons from Bhavani Revanna — the wife of HD Revanna. He allegedly returned on April 29 to forcibly take the woman away on his motorcycle.

ALSO READ: Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate in Karnataka, booked for rape amid look-out notice in sexual abuse case

