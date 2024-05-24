The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued a show cause notice to JD(S) Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, said report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal Revanna is facing a probe in connection with a sexual harassment case.

The JD(S) Hassan MP fled to Germany on April 27, soon after the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the allegations.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar disclosed that the MEA received a request only on May 21 to impound the passport of Janata Dal Secular MP Prajwal Revanna.

"To impound a passport is governed by an act called the Passport Act. We need a judicial court or a police request to do so. The MEA got this request from Karnataka only on May 21," Jaishankar told ANI.

On May 23, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.

On Thursday, JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda issued a stern warning to his grandson Revanna to return to India and face the law in the obscene video case.

In a letter posted on X, the former PM says he is not aware of where his grandson is but has warned him to return home and face the law.

"I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal's activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth," the former PM wrote.

