Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna , accused of sexually abusing numerous women, was arrested just after midnight as soon as he arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Hassan in Karnataka was taken into custody by members of a special investigation team (SIT) probing charges against him. Revanna returned to India from Germany around 1:15am on May 31 – nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport.

A special court in Bengaluru on May 30 rejected an anticipatory bail request.

Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case

Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, is facing charges of sexually abusing multiple women.

Also Read: Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: MEA processing Karnataka govt's request to cancel diplomatic passport

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after several pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that the government has initiated action to revoke Revanna's diplomatic passport.

“A show cause notice was issued to the passport holder on May 23, giving him ten working days to respond to our notice. We await a response and will take further action per the rules," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Apology Video

Days after his grandfather HD Deve Gowda asked him to return to India and face probe in a sexual abuse case, Revanna released a video on May 27 and said that he would appear before the SIT on May 31.

Also Read: Prajwal Revanna apologies to parents in fresh video, says he was 'depressed': 'Will appear before SIT'

He apologised to his family, party supporters, and the citizens of the state. Revanna further asserted that he had been through depression and withdrew from social interactions, while alleging that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders had initiated discussions on the matter as part of a purported conspiracy.

Prajwal, 33, who is representing the NDA as a candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!