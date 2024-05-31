Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Suspended JD(S) MP arrives in Bengaluru, arrested
Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport, the Hassan MP was taken into custody by members of SIT probing charges against him. Revanna returned to India from Germany around 1:15am on May 31 – nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport.
Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexually abusing numerous women, was arrested just after midnight as soon as he arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.