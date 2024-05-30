Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna from Karnataka's Hassan, is scheduled to land in India on May 31. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed on Thursday that the suspended MP would be arrested on arrival by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday.

According to reports, Prajwal Revanna has booked a business-class ticket on Lufthansa's Munich-Bengaluru flight. The flight is expected to land at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 1:30 am on May 31.

What happens when Prajwal lands in India?

A team from the SIT is camping at the Kempegowda International Airport to arrest Prajwal Revanna as soon as he lands on May 31.

As per procedure, the immigration officials will detain the grandson of former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda and hand him over to the SIT, as there is a lookout notice against him.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that the government has initiated action to revoke Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport.

“A show cause notice was issued to the passport holder on May 23, giving him ten working days to respond to our notice. We await a response and will take further action per the rules," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

What happens if Prajwal Revanna does not return?

According to Karnataka Home Minister, Prajwal Revanna's passport will be cancelled unless he lands in India on May 31.

Minister G Parameshwara has made it clear that when Prajwal Revanna returns, he will face arrest, and the full force of the legal process will be set in motion.

Speaking to the press, the Karnataka minister explained, “A warrant has been issued against him as per the law. It is the responsibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to execute this warrant."

"He (Prajwal) himself has said in the video statement that he will appear before SIT on May 31 at 10 am, not us. So I feel that he will come," the minister added.

If Prajwal Revanna doesn't come to India, the Karnataka government will request that the Indian government cancel the JD(S) MP's passport. “We will again request Interpol through CBI, as the state government cannot do it directly; we will have to do it through Government of India agencies," he said.

Recently, Interpol issued a Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna after a video was released by the sexual abuse accused from Hungary.

Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing multiple women.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after several pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

Thousands take part in 'Hassan Chalo' protest

A sea of demonstrators flooded the streets of Karnataka, clamouring for justice and accountability in the wake of allegations against suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. Against the beats of 'Tamate' and resonating drums, the march sought Prajwal Revanna's arrest and expressed solidarity with his victims.

The march 'Namma Nadige, Hassanada Kadega' (Our march towards Hassan) echoed through the streets of Karnataka on Thursday. Spearheaded by the human rights collective 'Naveddu Nilladiddare' (If we don't stand up), the event drew participation from a diverse array of civil society groups, including women's rights activists, labour activists, farmers, Dalit, and the LGBTQ+ community.

(With agency inputs)

