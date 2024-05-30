Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Suspended JD(S) MP to land in India tomorrow. Here's what to expect
JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing sex abuse charges, is set to land in India on May 31 and will be arrested by SIT. His flight, booked in the business-class, from Munich to Bengaluru is expected to arrive at 1:30 am at Bengaluru airport on May 31.
Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna from Karnataka's Hassan, is scheduled to land in India on May 31. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed on Thursday that the suspended MP would be arrested on arrival by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday.